Highly complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunition for armed forces

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The fifth Positive Indigenisation List of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) comprising 98 items was released on Wednesday. Highly complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunition have been included in the list which was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the ministry of defence the items in the list include Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle, Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles, Remotely Piloted Air Borne Vehicles upto 25 km with a 2 kg payload for Army, Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System, Medium Upgrade Low Endurance Class Tactical Drone, Electric Light Vehicle for Army, Medium Range Precision Kill System for Artillery.

It also features test Equipment for Guided Weapon System for Tank T- 90 S/SK, Quantum Key Distribution System for Optic Fiber based Networks (Upto 200 km range), Very High Frequency Radar, Electro Optic Fire Control System for Naval Platforms, Armour Plates for Cabin Nose Section for Mi-17 Helicopter, Automated Mobile Test System for OSA-AK-M Missile System; Multifunction Aviation Ground Equipment for Air Force, Gravity Rollers for Mi-17 V5 Helicopter and flares of P-8I and MiG 29-K aircraft.

Next Generation Low Level Light Radar for Army, Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm System, Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Protection and Counter Measures System, Integrated Mobile Camouflage System, AI Based Satellite Image Analysis have also been included in this list.

The defence ministry said that the items in the list will provide ample visibility and opportunity to the domestic industry to understand the trend and futuristic needs of the Armed Forces and create the requisite R&D and manufacturing capacity within the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that all these items will be procured from indigenous sources as per the provisions in the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 in a staggered timeline.

The Fifth Positive Indigenisation List has been prepared by DMA after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders. It lays special emphasis on import substitution of components of major systems besides important platforms, weapon systems and sensors and munitions which are being developed and are likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to ten years.

The Defence Minister said “due to foreign invasions, we had forgotten our innovative approach. The word ‘local’ became synonymous with low quality. We’re now freeing ourselves from that mentality. Our Prime Minister launched the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign and restored respect for local goods. Our youth are now recognising their inner strength and eliminating inner doubts. In the coming times, they will play a big role in the development of the country with their innovative approach and knowledge."

