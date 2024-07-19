Helicopter with 4 on board goes missing in Russia

Moscow, July 19 (IANS) An emergency beacon was activated on a Robinson helicopter as it went missing in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in Russia's Far East on Friday.

According to the TASS news agency, at approximately 00:40 a.m. local time in Yakutia, the Aviation Space Search and Rescue Center detected the beacon from the Robinson R44 II helicopter, which was carrying a pilot and three passengers.

The Yakutsk Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, aircraft from the regional airline Polar Airlines are prepared for search and rescue.

