Heavy rain likely in Bihar over next two days

Patna, May 1 (IANS) A day after heavy rain lashed Patna and adjoining districts of Bihar, the Met department on Monday predicted the same weather condition along with hail storm and lightning over the next couple of days.

Heavy rainfall led to uprooting of poles and trees in several places on Sunday. Waterlogging on the streets and mud in rural areas made life tough for the locals.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also bore the brunt of downpour in Garahani block in Bhojpur district where he went to participate in a 'Mahayagya' in Labhuani village.

When Arlekar reached the venue, heavy rain started. Soon, it led to water logging and his vehicle got stuck into the mud.

At this, the district magistrate and SP of Bhojpur rushed to the venue and tried to push the vehicle onto the road. The Governor then boarded a police gypsy which took him to the main road. After a lot of efforts, the car was finally pulled out and Arlekar returned to Patna on Sunday evening.

Besides, the heavy rain and lightning also claimed two lives in Begusarai district. At Pakthaul village, one Saida Khatun (40) was working in the agriculture field when it started to rain heavily. A drenched Saida rushed home but on the way a tree fell on her killing her instantly.

In another incident at Baradih village, a woman named Chandni Devi (34) died after being struck by lightning.

According to the Meteorological department head, "Heavy rainfall with hailstorm and lightning are likely in Patna and adjoining districts."

Shahnawaz Alam, the minister of disaster management of Bihar, said, "Due to heavy rain and hailstorm, crop loss cannot be ruled out. We have asked the authority to analyse the crop loss. State government will compensate farmers accordingly."

