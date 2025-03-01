Heavy rain forecast for ten Tamil Nadu districts

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rain alert for ten districts in Tamil Nadu on March 1.

The forecast predicts heavy rainfall due to easterly winds, particularly affecting various coastal districts.

According to the weather department, moderate northeasterly, easterly, and southeasterly winds at lower tropospheric levels will result in dry weather in isolated areas over the next 24 hours.

However, heavy rainfall is expected in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal in isolated areas over the next three days.

Additionally, near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is forecast for southern Tamil Nadu, delta regions, and adjoining districts until March 6.

Following the heavy rain alert, the Tamil Nadu government has directed district collectors in the delta region to coordinate with various departments and implement precautionary measures.

Officials have been instructed to relocate paddy stocks stored at procurement centres to safer locations. The state government has issued a heavy rain warning for the delta districts until March 6.

Parts of southern Tamil Nadu have already experienced rainfall, which is expected to intensify due to easterly winds.

Meanwhile, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over south Kerala at 3.1 km above mean sea level has weakened, but prevailing conditions will still bring heavy rain to the ten districts.

During the ongoing northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu has recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall, receiving 447 mm against the average of 393 mm.

Chennai has recorded 845 mm, which is 16 per cent above the seasonal average, while Coimbatore has witnessed a 47 per cent increase in rainfall. This alert follows the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, which impacted Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 29 to December 1.

The cyclone brought heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure system over the south Bay of Bengal. Twelve people lost their lives, and 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land got submerged, causing significant losses for farmers.

Cyclone Fengal affected 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals in Tamil Nadu.

