Heavy rain in Bihar, Jharkhand & Northeast predicted

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over northwest and adjoining west central India during the next five days while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, SubHimalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and over northeast India till Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.



According to the bulletin released by IMD, the weather forecast for different regions of India from Friday to September 26 presents a varied picture of rainfall patterns.

In East India, there is a likelihood of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar are expected to experience this weather phenomenon during this period.

“Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal will also see similar conditions on Friday, with Jharkhand continuing to experience them on Saturday. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to witness these conditions from September 24 to September 26, with isolated heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Friday and Saturday, and in Bihar on Saturday,” said the IMD.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday, and for Bihar on Saturday,” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that in Northeast India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated.

“Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur are all likely to experience this weather activity from Friday to Sunday,” said the IMD.

In Central India, there is a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. East Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience these conditions till Sunday, while West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha will see them on Friday, and Saturday.

“Chhattisgarh will also witness similar conditions on Friday, with isolated very heavy rainfall predicted for Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Friday,” said the IMD.

In South India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected, with isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala on Friday, and over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema on Friday, and Saturday.

Northwest India should prepare for light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy falls in East Rajasthan on Saturday.

In West India, there is a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

“Konkan will experience these conditions till September 26, Madhya Maharashtra on Friday, Saturday, and September 26, Marathwada on Friday, and the Gujarat Region on Saturday,” said the IMD.

For the rest of the country, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next five days, as per IMD prediction.

