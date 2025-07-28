Heavy rain alert in Rajasthan: Schools closed in 10 districts amid safety concerns

Jaipur, July 28 (IANS) Due to a new weather system, many districts of Rajasthan have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for the past two days. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for further heavy rains in the coming 48 hours, prompting precautionary measures across the state. As a result, school holidays have been declared in 10 districts.

A Red Alert has been issued for extremely heavy rain in Baran, Bharatpur, Jhalawar, and Karauli on Monday.

Meanwhile, an Orange Alert is in effect for Alwar, Banswara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Kota, Pratapgarh, and Sawai Madhopur, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, and Sriganganagar.

The heightened alert comes in the wake of a tragic incident on Friday, when the wall and roof of a government school in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, collapsed due to incessant rain, claiming the lives of seven children and injuring 21 others.

Local residents and parents asserted that complaints about the unsafe structure had been repeatedly ignored by officials.

Five teachers, including headmaster Meena Garg, have been suspended by the Education Department pending further investigation. A high-level enquiry has been ordered by the state Education Minister, with instructions to provide urgent medical care and reassess school infrastructure across Rajasthan.

District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore confirmed that this school was not previously flagged as dangerous despite broader directives to compile a list of dilapidated buildings.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the state and prompted urgent safety measures.

To avoid any recurrence of such accidents, the administration has acted swiftly to close schools in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, in Tonk, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Beawar, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, and Baran, schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Further, in Ajmer, schools were closed on Monday, in Dholpur, schools will remain closed for three days starting from Monday while in Jhalawar, all schools will remain shut from July 28 to August 2 due to persistent heavy rainfall and safety concerns.

Authorities are on high alert, and parents have been advised to stay updated through official channels. The situation is being closely monitored, and further decisions will be made based on evolving weather conditions.

