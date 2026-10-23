Over 75% Shun Psychiatric Care Despite Rising Mental Health Struggles: NIMHANS Study

In a startling revelation highlighting the deep-seated stigma surrounding mental healthcare, a comprehensive study conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, revealed that nearly 77% of individuals grappling with mental health issues refuse or avoid clinical treatment.

The ground-level assessment covering 35,023 adults across primary healthcare centers identified deep resistance toward institutional therapy. Alarmingly, 92.5% of individuals battling substance abuse disorders have never sought medical intervention. Even after structured counseling urging them to visit specialists, only a minuscule fraction chose to follow through with psychiatric support.

Researchers highlighted that deep-rooted superstition, reluctance to acknowledge mental instability, illiteracy, and the growing hazard of social-media-driven self-diagnosis continue to act as major roadblocks. While nationwide support systems like the round-the-clock Tele-MANAS helpline and community-level drives through ASHA workers offer structured infrastructure, the findings emphasize that bridging the gap between facilities and patient willingness remains the country's steepest challenge.

