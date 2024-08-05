HC’s decision on Kejriwal based 'on merit': Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Monday lauded the High Court’s decision, dismissing AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam.

He said that the court’s ruling is based “on merit”.

"If the court felt that there was something wrong, only then the bail plea was rejected, but whoever is guilty, the court should give its verdict on him as soon as possible. The guilty should be in jail if found guilty. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved the Supreme Court, it is a personal matter of the party," he told IANS.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The High Court asked CM Kejriwal to approach the trial court with his plea seeking release on interim bail.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

Devender Yadav also justified the Supreme Court's decision regarding the appointment of 10 aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to appoint 'aldermen' to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) without the aid and advice of the elected government.

“This decision will also have an impact on the mayoral elections. What will be the future strategy of the Congress Party in the mayor elections, regarding this, we as the Congress Party will make our decision with mutual consent,” he added.

