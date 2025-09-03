'Haunted: Ghosts of the Past' director Vikram Bhatt tags his brand of horror as 'romanticized horror'

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Vikram Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Haunted: Ghosts of the Past', has spoken about his style of horror. Vikram is known for his expertise in the horror genre, and has directed several hit horror franchise films, such as 'Raaz', '1920', and 'Haunted'. The director said that his brand of horror is romantized horror.

The teaser of 'Haunted: Ghosts of the Past' was unveiled on Wednesday, and it promises a blend of horror, good music and romance.

The film follows the story of a man who comes to a desolate mansion in the mountains of India, trying to escape his past only to realise that the house holds pain, fear and dark secrets that are waiting to haunt him.

Talking about his style of horror, Vikram Bhatt said, “My horror films have always been the romantized horror films - songs - intrigue - love story and the frightening. And that is 'Haunted - Ghosts of the Past' as well. In the times of films where horror comes with a dollop of comedy, 'Haunted Ghost of the Past' comes with a big serving of horror and heartbreaking love. Boss (Mahesh Bhatt) has been my mentor on so many of these outings that it's a well oiled team. Anand bhai makes films not because he needs to but because he has a passion for it. When so much passion comes together - the outcome is always one of excellence".

Producer Anand Pandit said, “After the successful release of the 1920 franchise in 2023, we are pleased to join hands with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt for the release of another successful franchise, 'Haunted'. Titled 'Haunted: Ghosts of the Past', the film will release this November 21st. I am looking forward to a spine-chilling outing in the theatres for the audience because Vikram is at the top of his game with this film”.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetambari Bhatt, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Dilipsoni Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, Mehboob Ansari, and Sanjay Singh, and distributed worldwide by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

The film is set to release on November 21, 2025.

