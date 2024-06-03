Haryanvi singer Renuka Panwar drops peppy track about banter between newly-weds

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Haryanvi singer Renuka Panwar, who is known for her hit song ‘52 Gaj ka Daman’, released her bilingual Hindi-Haryanvi single, 'Colourful Bangle’ on Monday.

The music video of the urban track features Diler Kharakiya and Pihu Sharma and tells the story of a young married couple playfully teasing each other as they engage in romantic banter over buying bangles. The music of the track is composed by Riyaazi.

Talking about the song, Renuka said: “This is a new age Haryanvi song that brings out a contemporary mood. The song captures the innocent essence of love, which both characters beautifully portray on screen. I fell in love with the song while working on it, and I hope the audience will have fun with this song too.”

Diler Kharakiya called it a “zesty track” that brings a smile to the face. He said that he was quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to him.

“I had so much fun working together with Pihu and the team, and I hope the audience showers all their love on this song,” he shared.

Udit Oberoi, the producer of the track, said: “This is not a typical regional song. We have made it to appeal to a national audience and it will be the perfect gift for romantic listeners. All the artists seamlessly create magic together with this track.”

The song has been released under the label of Infinix Music.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.