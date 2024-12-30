Haryana ‘tops’ PRAGATI Dashboard 29 times in 39 months

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (IANS) Haryana has topped the PRAGATI Dashboard 29 times in the past 39 months.

This fact came to light at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi at the 29th meeting of the State Apex Committee for Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) here on Monday.

The portal is supervised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for all states and Union Territories.

In addition, Haryana Police has also achieved a perfect 10/10 score on the RTS dashboard for citizen services provided through the HarSamay portal.

As of December 26, Haryana Police have completed over 64,57,071 applications, processing them within the prescribed timelines. This performance has placed Haryana Police at the forefront among all departments in the state, with the highest number of applications processed through the SARAL portal, an official statement said.

It was informed that e-Summon facility has been successfully implemented in Sirsa district which was selected for this pilot project. The Chief Secretary was informed that the e-Summon portal will be made operational by January 31, 2025, in the state.

It was also informed that the provision of sending alerts from e-Prisons to officials concerned on the release of wanted persons and repeated offenders has been made.

Significant developments were also reported during the meeting regarding the implementation of various technological initiatives.

Haryana Police have also seen a notable rise in the number of e-Sakshya users, which grew from 14,872 users on August 30 to 17,655 users by December 27.

In line with its efforts to improve operational efficiency, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has developed a CCTNS Mobile App for iOS. The app will soon be made available to further enhance the mobility and accessibility of CCTNS services for officers on the ground.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.