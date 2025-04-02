Haryana govt fully committed to development of cities: Minister

Chandigarh, April 2 (IANS) Haryana Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday said the government is fully committed to the development of cities and development works will be done at a faster pace in the coming time.

Chairing a joint meeting, Goel directed officials of the Municipal Corporation and the Electricity Department to work in coordination with all councillors and not to keep any development project pending unnecessarily.

He also directed the officials that whatever development work is currently going on, it should be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

“If there is unnecessary delay in any work, it will be considered as negligence of the officer concerned and appropriate action will be taken against him,” he said

Food, Civil Supplies Minister Rajesh Nagar was also present at the meeting, whose objective was to establish better coordination between all departments and public representatives so that development works of the wards can be conducted smoothly and high-quality facilities can be provided to the citizens of Faridabad.

Goel clarified that the drainage system should be repaired in time so that people do not face any kind of inconvenience during the rainy season.

He directed the Municipal Corporation officials to start the work of cleaning drains and sewer lines with immediate effect and monitor it regularly.

He also reviewed the water supply, sanitation system, health services and other basic facilities and directed all the departments concerned to work together so that citizens can get better services.

The minister instructed the officials of the Electricity Department to make all preparations before the upcoming summer and monsoon so that a quick solution can be found in any emergency situation.

He said all necessary equipment should be kept available in repair storage, and an action plan should be prepared to maintain a smooth power supply system.

He also directed that in case of any technical fault, action should be taken as soon as possible so that citizens do not face any problem.

