Haryana Deputy CM asks flood-hit people to report to SDMs

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday informed the assembly that “if any person wants to get a personal inspection of a house which is partially or completely damaged due to floods or excessive rains, such person can submit a report in writing to the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) within one month”.

“The survey will be conducted accordingly,” Chautala said while replying to a question raised by a member during the monsoon session.

Chautala said the government provided compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly areas for each house completely damaged during the flood.

He said Rs 8000 is given by the government as compensation for the destruction of a hut, etc, and Rs 3,000 for the damage to the animal shed attached to the house.

Chautala further informed in reply to the question that according to the report of the Sonipat district administration, 22 residential houses and one animal shed have been damaged in the Baroda assembly constituency in Gohana tehsil.

He said the compensation would be distributed after the completion of the verification process of the damaged houses.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.