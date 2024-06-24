Haryana CM visits Ayodhya with his cabinet colleagues

Ayodhya, June 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his cabinet colleagues and some BJP MLAs reached Ayodhya on Monday morning and offered prayers at the Ram temple.

The chief minister later told reporters, "The Haryana government is sending pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places of pilgrimage under the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra' scheme."

Terming the experience of the visit to the Ram temple as "divine", he said the BJP government has taken several steps to boost religious tourism in the state, and currently projects amounting to Rs 250 crore are ongoing in Kurukshetra.

"Lord Ram's devotees are coming to Ayodhya from around the world to have a 'darshan'. We are here today," he added.

