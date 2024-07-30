Haryana CM urges teachers to contribute for country's development

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday urged teachers to contribute significantly to the country's development, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

"Just as you have brought glory to your parents with hard work, in the same way, you must work to hone the future generations to enhance the honour and respect of the country," he said while addressing teachers at the state-level orientation programme for newly-appointed Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) held in Panchkula near here.

The Chief Minister also distributed appointment letters among newly recruited TGT teachers.

The Chief Minister said within the next two days, the waiting list of TGTs, along with the detailed results, will be released with transparency.

He congratulated the newly appointed TGTs and highlighted that in this result the daughters have achieved remarkable positions through their outstanding performance.

The Chief Minister said these teachers will play a crucial role in shaping future generations to build a developed India. He commended their success, which is a result of their hard work, and said many teachers do the noble work of teaching children in slum areas even after their official duties.

"A teacher must embody the spirit of promoting education. By spreading knowledge, you not only contribute to the growth of others but also elevate your own name and progress," he said.

He also outlined the government's commitment to simplifying the lives of its people and accelerating development, building on the foundation laid by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The government's efforts have led to significant advancements, including the establishment of universities, medical colleges, and other educational institutions across the state. Notably, the vision to ensure that girls do not have to travel more than 20 km for higher education has been realised, improving access to college facilities for female students.

Taking a dig at previous administrations, the Chief Minister pointed out that before 2014 recruitment lists were often published in newspapers before the results were announced.

"In contrast, today's news highlights stories of individuals like the son of a rickshaw puller achieving the rank of HCS in Haryana.” This shift, he emphasized, has been brought about by the current government over the past decade.

