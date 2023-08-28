'Hannah Montana' alum Mitchel Musso arrested for public intoxication, theft

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Mitchel Musso, best known for playing Oliver Oken in the series Hannah Montana, was arrested in Texas.

The actor spent some time in jail at Rockwall, Texas after he was charged with “public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license and violating a promise to appear notice,” according to TMZ, reports deadline.com.

Musso was reportedly released on a $1,000 bond after being arrested following an incident at a food market that had the former Disney star allegedly stealing potato chips.

According to the outlet, staffers had asked Musso to pay for the snack and he “became verbally abusive” and ended up “walking off.”

Local authorities were called and caught up with Musso outside of his hotel who was reportedly under the influence.

Musso starred in Hannah Montana for four seasons playing Miley Cyrus’ best friend Oliver. The actor reprised his role in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie. Musso would also voice Jeremy Johnson in the animated series Phineas and Ferb. In 2010, Musso would go on to star in the DisneyXD series Pair of Kings for the first two seasons.

