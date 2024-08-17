Guv’s sanction an act of political vendetta against K'taka govt by Centre: Cong

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (IANS) AICC General Secretary, Karnataka incharge and Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala dubbed Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s decision to grant prosecution sanction against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah an act of “political vendetta” and “personal revenge seeking” by the Centre.

In his official release to the media on Saturday, Surjewala stated, “The move to grant sanction is a sinister assault on the people of Karnataka by the BJP in order to abolish the five Congress Guarantees! Conspiracy against the poor, the backwards, the SCs/STs and the marginalised sections by the BJP and the Centre.”

“In a brazen political conspiracy hatched in the corridors of the PMO and the Home Ministry, in Delhi, against the people of Karnataka and its elected government, the ‘puppet Governor of Karnataka’ has proceeded to grant prosecution sanction against Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, by dancing to the tune of his political masters,” he charged.

“The Governor’s decision is an act of shameless unconstitutionality by the Governor, who is hell bent upon bulldozing the law and the Constitution to carry further BJP’s conspiracy,” he charged.

He stated that the Congress was blessed by crores of Kannadigas and won a decisive mandate in the 2023 Assembly elections to serve the people.

“The Centre and the BJP are unable to digest their loss in the state and have tried every trick in the book to defame and destabilise the Congress government,” he professed.

“Every single attempt failed miserably, and they are now using their ‘Puppet Governor’ to hatch a conspiracy of destabilisation. The Governor is now colluding with a complainant, who is a known blackmailer, to attack the elected Government and the Chief Minister,” he maintained.

“The Governor has brought huge disregard and infamy to his own Constitutional position in the process. The ‘Machiavellian’ conspiracy of the PMO/Home Ministry/BJP Leaders has three facets: Try to steal the vote and the mandate of the people of Karnataka, decisively given in favour of the Congress party, by using the voice of a ragdoll Governor. Second, attack the Congress Government in order to accomplish the BJP’s evil design to stop the five Congress Guarantees, benefitting over five crore Kannadigas. Third, attack the Backward Classes/SCs/STs and marginalised sections by a fabricated design to tarnish the image of India’s senior-most Backward Class Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he claimed.

“Such fabricated and manufactured conspiracies will get shredded to pieces in the people’s court. The Congress party and its government will never permit the BJP to succeed in its evil design to stop the Congress Guarantees. We shall fight the battle legally as also in the court of the people of Karnataka and the country. Truth shall prevail. Satyamev Jayate!,” he stated.

