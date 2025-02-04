Guv Arlekar steps into wrangle between SFI, Kerala Univ VC

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (IANS) A day after the members of the students’ wing of the CPI(M) barged into the office of Kerala University Vice-Chancellor incharge Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, the Chancellor who is also the Governor – Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, on Tuesday sought a report on it.

Arlekar has asked Kunnummal himself to give a detailed report on what happened.

The SFI activists are up in arms against Kunnummal as he has not given the nod to the colleges under the university to form their respective college unions even after the conduct of the elections.

Kunnummal has taken the stand as the matter is before the Kerala High Court.

Though the returning officer declared SFI as the winner, he refused to issue the result notification after allegations surfaced that a few ballot papers were damaged by some students.

The SFI last week had announced an indefinite protest against Kunnummal and on Monday it turned violent when the SFI activists barged into the room of Kunnummal and staged a dharna.

On Tuesday also the University campus was tense following the protest and it was at that time that Arlekar asked for a detailed report on the incident.

It was last month that Arlekar who was the Bihar Governor and Arif Mohammed Khan swapped their posts.

Incidentally Khan when in Kerala during the past two years had stormy relations with the CPI(M)-led Pinarayi Vijayan government in general and the SFI in particular.

On numerous occasions, the SFI activists tried their best to accost Khan and on two occasions an angry Khan jumped out of the car and was seen menacingly moving towards the protesting SFI workers, giving his security staff a tough time.

Khan also had taken a strong position with regards to Vice-Chancellors in various state universities.

Now with the Chancellor asking for a detailed report, it remains to be seen if the soft spoken staunch RSS loyalist, Arlekar will walk the way that Khan did, when it comes to handling the SFI.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.