Guterres calls for Security Council to reflect realities of today's world

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for Security Council to reflect realities of today's world.

Guterres, who arrived earlier in the day in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit, while speaking on UN Security Council (UNSC) reforms, noted: "Some people think that if the world is multipolar, then peace will come by itself. It's not true. Multipolarity requires strong and reformed multilateral institutions. But when one looks at the Security Council of the United Nations, they do not reflect today's world. They reflect the world at the end of the Second World War."

He added that many things have changed and "So it is clear that if we want multilateral institutions to work properly, we need to adapt their structure, their organisation...we need to adapt them to reflect the reality of today".

This, Guterres said, "is true for the Security Council, multilateral institutions, true for institutions related to trade, science and many other aspects".

"We need to reform multilateralism to face the challenges of today," he said.

India for long has been calling for reforms in the UNSC, while seeking it's membership.

