Gurugram Police launches dialogue programme to boost coordination with public

Gurugram, Sep 14 (IANS) For better coordination between the police and the general public, Gurugram Police commissioner, Vikas Arora, has taken an initiative under which all the station house officers (SHOs) will organise a police-public dialogue programme at the police stations on the first Sunday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In police-public dialogue programmes, the SHOs will discuss community problems, solutions and suggestions with the people over tea.

Village head (Sarpanch) of the concerned police station area, officials of RWAs, social organisations and other dignitaries will also be invited to these programmes.

The officials said police-public communication programmes will help a lot in public cooperation in crime prevention, women's safety, drug-free society, awareness about curbing cyber fraud, making effective traffic plans, etc.

"We appealed to the general public to participate in the police-public dialogue programme and tell about community problems. The concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) will also participate in these programmes so that the spirit of cooperation and coordination between the police and the general public can be taken to a different level," the police commissioner said.

