Gujarat govt approves new GIDC estate in Banaskantha

Gandhinagar, July 25 (IANS) Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), an arm of the state government, will set up an industrial estate Mudetha in Banaskantha district as part of its expansion.

The state government has sanctioned the allotment of 2.45 lakh square meters of land for the establishment of the GIDC estate in Mudetha, Deesa taluka.

GIDC, a key player since 1962, has already established 239 industrial townships encompassing an 41,000-hectare land, housing over 70,000 plots, and accommodating more than 50,000 industrial units.

In October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually initiated the groundbreaking ceremony for multiple industrial parks, including four Tribal Industrial Parks in Valia (Bharuch), Amirgadh (Banaskantha), Chakaliya (Dahod), and Vanar (Chhota Udaipur).

Alongside these, the ambitious project also includes the Agro Food Park at Mudetha (Banaskantha), Sea Food Park at Kakwadi Danti (Valsad), and MSME Park at Khandivav (Mahisagar).

