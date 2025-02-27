Gujarat: Cracks down on unlicensed cattle owners in Vadodara

Vadodara, Feb 27 (IANS) Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat has intensified its operations against unlicensed cattle owners on Thursday.

The VMC teams, accompanied by personnel from the Bapod Police Station, conducted inspections in the Bapod area, targeting cattle sheds harboring untagged animals.

The action follows recent incidents where stray cattle have caused fatalities, prompting the municipal body to form 18 teams dedicated to capturing wandering livestock.

During the inspections, confrontations arose as cattle owners protested the entry of officials into their private properties.

The VMC's crackdown is set to continue for the next three months, aiming to enforce compliance and reduce the hazards posed by stray cattle in the city.

In Gujarat, the issue of unlicensed cattle has become a significant concern, particularly in urban areas.

In Ahmedabad, the municipal corporation (AMC) reported to the High Court that it has cleared 90 per cent of the city's streets of stray cattle. This initiative led to the voluntary relocation of 14,858 animals out of the city within a ten-day period, and 519 unclaimed bovines were moved to panjrapols (animal shelters) outside the city.

Despite these efforts, the AMC has granted only 17 licenses to cattle owners, rejecting 114 applications due to inadequate space for housing the animals.

The prevalence of unlicensed cattle contributes to the stray cattle population, which poses challenges to both urban management and public safety. A survey by the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA) revealed that stray cattle are present in all cities and towns across the state, prompting the High Court to direct state authorities to implement measures to address the issue.

The presence of unlicensed cattle not only affects urban infrastructure but also has economic implications. For instance, during the lumpy skin disease outbreak in 2022, Gujarat reported a decrease in milk collection by approximately 100,000 liters per day in certain locations, highlighting the economic impact of unregulated cattle populations.

