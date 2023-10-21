Group insurance amount to slain K'taka cops hiked from Rs 20L to Rs 50L: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the group insurance amount for police personnel who died while on duty will be increased from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs.

He made the announcement at a Police Remembrance Day programme after paying tributes to the slain personnel at the Martyrs' Park on Mysore Road.

"The police system works to enhance the dignity of the state and the government. There is a direct relationship between development and law and order. There will be more investment when the law and order is proper in the state," the Chief Minister said.

"This will increase job creation and speed up the development. As a result, the per capita income of the people of the country will also increase."

He called for the police department to strictly maintain the law and order of the country.

"With the advancement of technology, the police department is facing new challenges. Cyber crimes are increasing along with cyber technology," he said and instructed that this should be stopped effectively.

The Chief Minister also stressed that fake news is creating unrest.

"It is the responsibility of the government and the police system to see and treat all people equally," he said while suggesting that action should be taken against those spreading fake news.

"False and hateful news is harmful to the country's GDP, the per capita income of the people is also affected as a result of unrest. Therefore strict legal action should be taken against the websites that spread fake news and those who operate them.

"It is necessary to provide more safety and security to women, children and senior citizens. Smooth traffic system should be more efficient. Thus additional police posts has been created and have also started additional women and traffic stations. Rs 100 crore will be given for the purchase of a new vehicle," he said.

Siddaramaiah also said that Rs. 450 crore will be provided to construct 2,125 houses for police personnel, while Rs.100 crore has been provided for the health benefit of police personnel and officials.

"Fixed deposit is kept for health and treatment of retired staff. Seven police public schools are being started in seven districts for the education of children of police personnel. The government is committed to provide quality education. Police canteens are being started," he further explained.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwar, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Chief Secretary to the Government Vandita Sharma, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan and heads of the Police Department also paid floral tributes. O

