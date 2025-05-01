UP govt's business scheme for youth gains momentum with record applications

Lucknow, May 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is consistently taking crucial steps to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy. As part of this vision, CM Yogi has launched several initiatives to empower the youth by promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Among these, the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan’ has emerged as the top choice among the state's young population.

This is evident from the fact that in just the first 30 days of the current financial year, over 48,000 applications have already been received across the state. The Yogi Adityanath government has set a target of 1.5 lakh applications for the financial year 2025–26.

These figures clearly show that the scheme is gaining strong traction among youth, who are taking steps towards realising their entrepreneurial dreams.

In terms of disbursing benefits, Jaunpur district has secured the top spot, followed by Agra in second place and Hapur in third.

Uttar Pradesh is currently the only state in the country where the government is not just focused on providing jobs to the youth but is also empowering them to become successful entrepreneurs, claim officials.

As a result, young people are not only growing their own ventures but also driving positive social change. The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan is proving to be a significant step in inspiring youth toward entrepreneurship.

In the first month of FY 2025–26 alone, 48,086 applications have been submitted under the scheme, with 40,635 forwarded to banks. Of these, 9,867 have already been approved for loans, and 5,838 youths have received funds to start their ventures.

Looking back at FY 2024–25, the state received 1,78,662 applications against a target of 1 lakh. Of these, 1,44,273 were forwarded to banks, over 40,000 were approved, and more than 28,000 youth received loans. The MSME Department had approved a margin money support of Rs113 crore to facilitate this.

Jaunpur has distributed the highest number of loans so far this year.

District Magistrate Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh shared that a targeted campaign is being run in line with CM Adityanath’s vision to connect youth with banks and facilitate loans under the scheme.

Jaunpur has a target of providing loans to 2,200 youths in FY 2025–26. In just one month, the district received 1,397 applications, forwarded 1,176 to banks, out of which 447 were approved, and 257 loans have already been disbursed.

Agra secured the second position with 986 applications received against a target of 2,700. Of these, 921 were forwarded, 338 approved, and 197 loans disbursed.

Hapur ranked third with 516 applications received against a target of 1,700. Banks received 314 applications, approved 192, and disbursed loans to 167 applicants.

Similarly, Jhansi has disbursed loans to 143 youths, earning the fourth spot, while Gorakhpur is fifth with 134 loans disbursed.

Other districts such as Bareilly, Azamgarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Kanpur Nagar have also shown excellent performance in implementing the scheme.

