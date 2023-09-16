Govt not taking Oppn unity lightly as it prepares for special session

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for the next year, both the BJP and the Congress had already begun strengthening their camps several months ago. However, the special session of Parliament starting on Monday is expected to be of significant strategic importance for both the alliances.

During the special session of Parliament, the government's focus, particularly, will be on the parties involved in the INDIA bloc, which the BJP called 'ghamandiya', 'adharmi' and 'INDI alliance'.

The government will closely examine how much consensus exists between these parties in both Houses of Parliament and how much coordination has been established at the level of leaders amid the claims made by them.

Many senior leaders of the BJP constantly assert that the opposition alliance is riddled with contradictions. The alliance includes the Congress, which is contesting against the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and Punjab, fighting against the Left parties in Kerala, fiercely opposing Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, with similar situations in many other states. Every leader in the grouping aspires to become the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the government has clarified its agenda for the special session of Parliament.

During the upcoming special session, discussions will revolve around the achievements, memories, and experiences of 75 years of Independence -- from the Constituent Assembly to the present day.

Along with this, the government has also made it clear that during this five-day session, discussions will also take place on the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill 2023, the Post Office Bill 2023, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023.

During the last three days of this special session, which will run from September 18 to 22, the government will make efforts to present and pass these bills in both Houses of Parliament after discussions.

To build consensus on the agenda of the parliamentary session, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday at 4.30 p.m. in the Parliament complex.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited the floor leaders of all the political parties in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to this all-party meeting.

Although the possibility of a unanimous agreement in the all-party meeting is very dim considering the government's agenda and the stance of the opposition parties during the proceedings of both the Houses, the government's focus will be more on whether these parties unite and corner the government on a single issue or if all parties remain limited to their respective issues.

