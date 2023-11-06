Govt launches sale of Atta under Bharat brand at Rs 27.50 per kg

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal on Monday flagged off 100 mobile vans for sale of wheat flour (Atta) under ‘Bharat’ brand, from Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The atta will be available at an MRP not exceeding Rs 27.50 per kg.

The launch of retail sale of ‘Bharat’ brand Atta will increase supplies in the market at affordable rates, and will help in continued moderation of prices of this important food item, official sources said.

Bharat’ Atta will be available at all physical and mobile outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF from Monday (November 6) and will be expanded to other co-operative and retail outlets.

Around 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of wheat at Rs 21.50 per kg has been allocated for semi-government and cooperative organisations i.e. Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF and NAFED under open market sale scheme (OMSS (D)) for converting to atta and offer it for sale to the public under 'Bharat Atta' brand at an MRP not exceeding Rs 27.50 per kg.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that Centre’s intervention has stabilised price of essential commodities.

He said that various measures were taken in the past with regard to tomato and onion to cool off prices.

In addition, the Centre is also providing Bharat Dal at Rs 60 per kg through Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED and NCCF to provide relief to consumers.

