Governor apprises PM Modi about progress of ‘Drug-Free Himachal’ campaign

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and talked about key developmental initiatives in the state, the impact of natural disasters, and the progress of the ‘Drug-Free Himachal’ campaign.

The Governor apprised Prime Minister Modi about the extensive damage caused by cloudbursts and landslides in Mandi district during the ongoing monsoon season.

He highlighted the tragic loss of lives and property, noting that many families have lost their homes and agricultural land due to these calamities.

The Prime Minister assured that all possible assistance would be extended to the affected areas to ensure relief and rehabilitation.

Governor Shukla also briefed the Prime Minister about the statewide anti-drug campaign, which is being implemented down to the panchayat level by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government.

He said significant steps have been taken to create awareness against substance abuse and to build community participation in the effort to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.

The Governor shared details of the recently held three-day national conference titled 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the event would play a pivotal role in building a drug-free society by 2047.

He further underlined the significance of the 'Kashi Declaration' adopted at the conference, which emphasises addressing substance abuse through a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach, viewing it not only as a criminal or legal issue but as a critical challenge to public health and social well-being.

The declaration advocates for coordinated efforts between the government and society to effectively combat the menace of drugs.

The Governor assured that the principles of the 'Kashi Declaration' would be earnestly implemented as part of the broader 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'.

