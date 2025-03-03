Gondal MSP procurement center launched in Gujarat

Gondal, March 3 (IANS) The Gondal Marketing Yard in Gujarat's Saurashtra has commenced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement of pigeon pea (tuvar) at Rs 1,510 per 20 kg.

A total of 4,500 farmers from Gondal taluka have registered for the initiative, and on the first day, 100 farmers were invited, with 20 arriving to sell their produce.

The procurement is being conducted under the supervision of Jamwadi Seva Sahakari Mandali, with NAFED overseeing the process. During the ceremony, Arvindbhai Narodiya from Derdi (Kumbhaji) village was honored with a traditional welcome, including a tilak, garland, and sweets.

The MSP procurement was officially launched by Jamwadi Purchase Center President Vinubhai Monpara, in the presence of Yard Chairman Alpeshbhai Dholariya and other dignitaries.

Gondal Yard Chairman Alpeshbhai Dholariya praised the government for securing higher prices for farmers, comparing it to the recent record-high MSP procurement of groundnuts. He noted that the initiative would not only benefit farmers but also help maintain stable market prices by preventing an oversupply.

With the government purchasing up to 200 maund (approximately 8,000 kg) per farmer, this initiative is expected to provide substantial financial relief. Farmers expressed satisfaction, stating that government intervention ensures fair pricing and stability. Farmers, including Brijeshbhai Khunt from Movia village, appreciated the MSP rate and timely intervention.

On the first day, 100 farmers were invited, with 20 selling their produce at the yard. As a gesture of goodwill, the cooperative society provided buttermilk to attending farmers and laborers. Gujarat's agricultural sector encompasses approximately 5.44 million operational holdings, covering an area of 6.83 million hectares. A significant portion of these are small and marginal farmers, highlighting the fragmented nature of land holdings in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.