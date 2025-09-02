Gold prices decline, silver rises amid mixed global trends

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The prices of silver and gold fluctuated in opposing directions on Tuesday. Silver saw a minor increase in price, but 24-carat gold saw a decrease.

The price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 69 over the past day, to Rs 1,04,424 per 10 grams, from Rs 1,04,493 per 10 grams earlier, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

In a similar vein, 18-carat gold fell to Rs 78,318 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold fell to Rs 95,652 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices rose by Rs 33 to Rs 1,22,833 per kg, up from the previous Rs 1,22,800 per kg.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver showed mixed trends. The October 3, 2025 gold futures contract edged up 0.30 per cent to Rs 1,05,100, while the December 5, 2025 silver futures contract slipped 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,24,509.

Internationally, both metals recorded gains. On Comex, gold rose 1.13 per cent to $3,555.82 per ounce, while silver advanced 2.00 per cent to $41.51 per ounce.

"Gold traded volatily with minor gains at $3481, with a broader range seen between $3470–$3500 as profit booking emerged at higher zones. On MCX, gold tested highs of Rs 1,05,340 before slipping toward Rs 1,04,500 on profit booking, largely driven by rupee strength and slight resistance in COMEX near the $3500 mark," said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.

This week’s US data, including ISM services, trade balance, and non-farm payrolls, will be key in guiding sentiment, as Fed policy expectations remain central to the outlook, he added.

A sustained break above $3510 on COMEX or Rs 1,05,500 on MCX could extend the rally, while $3450/$104,000 act as immediate supports, Trivedi said further.

