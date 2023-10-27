Goersch appointed as Air India COO, Sandhu will transition to an advisory role

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Air India on Friday announced the appointment of Captain Klaus Goersch as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer who will oversee flight operations, engineering, ground operations, Integrated Operations Control (IOCC) and cabin crew functions.

According to the airline officials, Goersch will be based out of Air India's new headquarters in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Chief of Operations Captain R.S. Sandhu, who had already extended his service with Air India beyond his superannuation date, will transition to an advisory role with particular focus on the harmonisation of the four Tata airlines' operating procedures, the Airbus A350 entry-into-service programme and assisting the team establishing Air India’s new Training Academy.

Air India also announced other senior announcements to further strengthen its management team.

Captain Manish Uppal, who transitioned from Air Asia India a few months ago, has been appointed as Senior Vice President Flight Operations, while Henry Donohoe’s Corporate Safety, Security and Quality role will be expanded to include Emergency Response, and be retitled Senior Vice President Safety, Security and Quality.

Pankaj Handa had joined to lead Ground Operations, Choorah Singh had joined as Divisional Vice President Integrated Operations Control and JuLi Ng had joined as Divisional Vice President Cabin Crew.

"These changes have been made with a view to managing succession, streamlining the organisation, optimising talent from within the Tata airline group and positioning it strongly for future growth and success," CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.