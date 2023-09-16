Goa launches taxi app to provide better travel experience

Panaji, Sep 16 (IANS) The Tourism Department of Goa government on Friday launched 'Goa Taxi App' to facilitate hassle-free commuting for tourists and others visiting the coastal state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte were present during the launch of 'Goa Taxi App'.

According to the Tourism Department, this app has been introduced to ensure hassle-free commuting and an enhanced traveling experience for residents and visitors across the state.

For the residents and tourists, this app will also bring the convenience of hailing a cab from the comfort of their home or hotel.

Pramod Sawant said that over the last four years, it was a goal of the government to develop innovative technology in various sectors in order to increase the ease of living and happiness index of both tourists and residents in Goa.

"We have had a positive response for the last six months, and today we're launching the Goa Taxi App. Our goal is to attract quality visitors rather than numbers. It would also assist in decreasing accidents and keeping women safe while traveling. I encourage everyone to use the Goa Taxi App, and I commend those who have already done it reflects their trust in the government," Sawant said.

Khaunte, said that tourism is a significant component of Goa and hence hassle-free transportation is crucial.

"Both tourists and the local Goan population will benefit from it. This service has been running at the Mopa airport over a counter for the previous six months. The results have been favorable since more than 500 vehicles are plying on Goa Taxi App. So far, we have served approximately 30,000 tourists.

"We will ensure that it's offered not only in coastal belts but also near industrial estates to encourage carpooling and other initiatives. It is a hassle-free, 24/7 booking service," Khaunte said.

More than eight million tourists visit Goa every year.

