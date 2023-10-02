Goa heading towards worst form of economic crisis, says LoP Yuri Alemao

Panaji, Oct 2 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Monday alleged that Goa is heading towards the worst form of economic crisis with a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh on every person.

Alemao was speaking during a programme organised by the Congress party in Panaji to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi always said that poverty is the biggest form of violence and hence he tried to eradicate poverty. But today if you see… Goa is heading towards the worst form of economic crisis. There is a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh on every person,” Yuri Alemao said.

According to him, the Goa government is recklessly borrowing loans and hence the debt burden on Goans is increasing.

“Poverty is not only having zero balance or cash, but poverty is also about dark future. Corrupt practices and dictatorship is taking place in Goa,” Alemao said.

“In past, Goans were always rich. Maybe we did not have millions. But we had enough to eat. We indulged in farming activities and fish was abundant, but today there is a poverty. This is against the principles of Mahatma Gandhi fought for… We need to think about this. Mahatma Gandhi was messiah for poor. But today leaders in our state are messiah for rich. We have to think about this,” the Congress leader said.

