GIS will boost investment in MP's mining sector: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh will gain its biggest boost in the investment sector from mining at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025.

He emphasised the vast investment opportunities in the mining sector while addressing the mining session of the GIS which concluded at the Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal on Tuesday.

During his address, CM Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is the only state where diamonds can be found 'just like a stone can be spotted'.

He set a target of increasing mineral revenue five-fold and expressed confidence that the GIS in Bhopal will set new records in investment.

He pointed out that the state has vast mineral reserves, including diamonds, limestone, dolomite, cement, copper, manganese, and rock phosphate in abundance.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state has developed a simple and flexible mining policy through coordination among all departments, making it easier for investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

He assured investors in the mining sector of full support and stated that the state government is working on policy development in collaboration with the government of India.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh will play a crucial role in the country's mineral sector. A separate summit will be organised for mining sector in coming days," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary of Minerals, Umakant Umrao said that all regions of Madhya Pradesh have vast mineral reserves, supported by an excellent ecosystem for optimal utilisation.

"Madhya Pradesh leads in copper, manganese, and diamond production, ranks second in rock phosphate, third in limestone, and fourth in coal production. Furthermore, 36 per cent of the country’s coal-bed methane reserves are in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Notably, the two-day summit that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on Monday, concluded with an address by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

