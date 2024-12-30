Giriraj Singh accuses Kejriwal of trying to fool pujaris, granthis ahead of Delhi elections

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The political atmosphere in Delhi is heating up with the upcoming Assembly elections. Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced his fifth promise, the Pujari Granthi Samman Rashi Scheme.

Under the scheme, the AAP chief has promised that if the party returns to power, it will give Rs 18,000 per month to all pandits and pujaris working in temples and to granthis in gurdwaras across the city.

Reacting to this announcement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh called Kejriwal a "person who changes colours even more than a chameleon." In a video statement, he said, "Arvind Kejriwal, you change colours more than a chameleon. You have mastered the art of changing colours. Just a day ago, you fooled the women and sisters of Delhi, and your lies have been exposed."

He further stated, "Now, you are trying to fool the priests of temples and the granthis of gurudwaras. You are attempting to fool those who impart knowledge to others. If you are truly sincere about this, then give the priests and granthis the same amount of money you have been giving to the Maulvis for the last 10 years, add up all that money and distribute it through the Cabinet to them. Only then will I believe your intention to provide money. Why did this issue come up only when elections are near? What were you doing before? You often become a devotee of Lord Hanuman, and sometimes of God. This is your old history."

It is worth noting that while announcing the scheme, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that the registration process for the scheme would begin on Tuesday (December 31). Afterwards, the scheme will be implemented quickly once the elections are won.

