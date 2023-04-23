'To get even with neighbour': Kochi man arrested for making death threat to PM

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) A man in Kerala's Kochi was arrested on Sunday for issuing a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi - only to get even with his neighbour with whom he had a quarrel, police said.

The arrested man was identified as Xavier, a catering contractor from Kathrikadavu.

The state BJP office had received a threat letter last week before stating that the Prime Minister would be assassinated during his visit to the state on April 24 and 25.

The letter addressed to BJP Kerala state President, K. Surendran was signed by a person called N.J. Johny and his phone number was also mentioned in the letter.

When police questioned Johny based on a complaint filed by Surendran, he feigned ignorance of the threat letter but said that he had a dispute with his neighbour Xavier.

Police took Xavier in custody and he revealed that he had himself sent the letter in the name of Johny, to create problems for his neighbour. A scientific verification of his handwriting also proved that it was indeed Xavier who had sent the letter.

Xavier was arrested and questioned for long hours but only stated that he had no intention to threaten the Prime Minister but instead had used this route to get even with his neighbour.

Ernakulam Police Commissioner, K. Sethuraman led the investigation team.

