Gehlot terms raids in Chhattisgarh a gift to their CM on his b'day

Jaipur, August 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a political attack on his Chhattisgarh counterpart, calling ED raid there a gift to the state on Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's birthday.

Gehlot was speaking at the virtual inauguration ceremony of buildings associated with hospitals and medical institutions in Jaipur on Wednesday.

He said: "Today, it is Chhattisgarh CM's birthday. ED raided there and gifted him on his birthday. Raids have been conducted there since six months. The show that is happening in the country is not fair."

"Such a situation is coming for the first time that if you oppose the government, you are declared a traitor. That is a separate subject. I get so angry that What is happening in the country? A show has been created in the country. History will not forgive us if we do not speak up. The situation is becoming very serious."

The constitution is being torn to pieces. ED, Income Tax, CBI are coming. Such circumstances are unfortunate.

