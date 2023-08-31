Gaya police register FIR against Bihar minister for comment about woman leader

Patna, Aug 31 (IANS) The Gaya police have registered an FIR against Bihar’s cooperatives minister Surendra Yadav for his objectionable comment about a woman leader, an official said.

The FIR has been registered in Fatehpur police station following the direction of a district court on Wednesday. The complainant is Karishma Singh, a member of the district council and a JD-U leader. Surendra Yadav is the cooperative minister under the RJD quota in the NItish Kumar government. While addressing a gathering in Gaya two and a half months ago, Yadav said that a madam wearing half pant was brought to the election. Youths have clicked her photographs and kissed them.

The statement of Surendra Yadav had created a huge uproar in Bihar at that time. Karishma Singh lodged a complaint in the Gaya district court seeking justice in this matter. She has also submitted the video statement of Surendra Yadav to the court.

