Gangster Rohit Godara claims responsibility for crude bomb blasts outside Gurugram club

Gurugram, Dec 12 (IANS) Noted gangster Rohit Godara, an aide of the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the crude bomb explosion outside a Sector 29 club on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Godara threatened that the recent blasts were minor and hinted at their capability to execute larger attacks.

“Ram-Ram Jai Shri Ram to all, I, Rohit Godara, Bikaner, Goldy Brar, we have caused the bomb blasts outside two clubs in Chandigarh and two days ago in Gurugram Sector 29. Gambling bookies, hawala traders and dance clubs who are earning crores of rupees daily will all have to pay tax. This is just a small demo to open your ears. We can create an even bigger explosion that will disintegrate such dance clubs. Don't take this as our warning, we do what we say. Those who suck the blood of the poor and those who earn crores of rupees by evading the country's taxes, they all will have to pay,” read the post.

However, during the investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Sachin Taliyan from Chhur village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Sachin, who is reportedly a supporter of the designated terrorist Goldy Brar, was taken into police custody for seven days.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sachin was intoxicated during the incident.

Police said information is being gathered about others who were involved in the blast.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Soon after the incident, Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police, had also visited the crime scene. The bomb disposal team of Gurugram Police was also called to the crime scene and the 02 live bombs recovered from the possession of the accused were defused by the bomb disposal team.

In the incident, a scooty and a board have suffered some damage, police said.

A senior officer requesting anonymity said that a lot of information had been obtained from the arrested suspect during the interrogation. The involvement of some more people has also come to the fore in this case, and they will be apprehended soon.

