‘Gandhi Parivar not allowing Kharge to function due to insecurity’

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) BJP Karnataka Rajya Sabha member Leher Singh on Tuesday said that the ‘Gandhi Parivar’ is not allowing the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to work in independently out of insecurity.



Talking to media persons, Leher Singh said, “Kharge is the President of Congress. He is an experienced man. We imagined that he would become a model leader but we are disappointed.

“Kharge is not allowed to appoint a political secretary for himself. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are in the Congress Working Committee. Kharge was not allowed to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament as well.”

He said that the Congress President is forced to work under Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

“Now, he is forced to work under the instructions of the Gandhi family. Soon, he has to take orders from Robert Wadra as well,” he said.

He said that his leadership is not allowed to grow at the national level due Gandhi family’s insecurity.

“Kharge now will have to listen to boys,” he taunted.

He said that the Congress President should come out of the shadows of the Gandhi family. “Kharge is not meant to be protecting Gandhi family. They do not even consider the experience of Kharge. He is not given freedom to exercise the power as AICC President. The post was given to him for the namesake only,” he said.

He said that the government was ready to discuss the Manipur issue but the discussion over the issue was not allowed to take place.

“Congress denied the opportunity for Kharge to speak as the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha. He was also not allowed to participate in the celebration of Independence Day as well. This is all done by the Gandhi family,” he said.

--IANS

