G-20 Summit: Delhi Police conducts helicopter slithering exercise

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday conducted a helicopter slithering exercise at its academy with newly recruited trainee commandos, an official said.

According to police, a total of 16 Sub-Inspectors (male), three Women/Sub-Inspectors, and 162 Constables from the force undertook the ‘Helicopter Slithering’ field tactics drill training, which was conducted using a Border Security Force MI-17 IV Helicopter.

“The constables had undergone three months of Commando training at the police academy. This rigorous training was essential to enhance the preparedness of law enforcement ahead of the G-20 Summit and was carried out under the guidance of Border Security Force Air-Wing and Commando Trainers from Delhi Police Academy,” said the official.

Special Commissioner of Police (Training), Sunil Kumar Gautam said that slithering from a helicopter is an exceptionally perilous procedure, posing significant risks not only to the pilot but also to the individuals descending from the airborne helicopter, due to the powerful rotor-generated wind gusts.

“This operation is significantly more challenging and hazardous compared to conventional rappelling from buildings or trees. However, it plays a critical role as a swift and vital operation executed by highly-trained personnel to reach the ground level or a designated point during scenarios such as terrorist attacks or emergencies in rugged terrain where traditional transportation methods are impractical,” said the Special CP.

During the session, officials successfully executed helicopter slithering from heights of seven meters and 10 meters.

