Free meals for pilgrims at Sangam in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, July 3 (IANS) Free 'pure satvik vegetarian food' will now be available to pilgrims visiting Sangam -- the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, officials said.

A mechanised modular kitchen will soon be set up near Sangam where food sans garlic and onion will be prepared and this freshly cooked vegetarian food will be served to the devotees coming from across the country and abroad twice a day.

The process for setting up this facility has already been initiated, said officials of the Prayagraj Mela Authority.

Till now, pilgrims were served free food only during the annual Magh Mela or fairs like Kumbh and Maha Kumbh, courtesy of religious organisations and institutions that set up kitchens for the same.

However, to make this service available round the year, the land will be provided on lease for 30 years (which would be extendable) to the agency entrusted with the responsibility and automated modern machines will be installed in its kitchen, in which food for 10,000 devotees will be hygienically prepared daily and served free of charge.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority will bear the cost of it. Bids have been invited by the Prayagraj Mela Authority till July 6, said Vijay Kiran Anand, Mela Adhikari and Secretary of Prayagraj Mela Authority.

Officials shared that the technical bids received in response to the request for proposal floated by Prayagraj Mela Authority will also be opened on the evening of July 6.

As per the terms of the agreement, the agency entrusted with the responsibility will not only set up and operate the kitchen but also own, operate and maintain their fleet of vehicles (temperature controlled) to transport meals from the community kitchen to distribution centres.

The supply of meals from kitchen area to food distribution centres would be the responsibility of the agency as per schedule prescribed by Prayagraj Mela Authority or district administration, officials added.

