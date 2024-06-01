Free from campaigning, MP CM to take the rural route to review governance

Bhopal, June 1 (IANS) Addressing a public rally here last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government will speed up its work after the Lok Sabha polls. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seems to have geared up for it.

With the seventh and final phase of the general elections getting over on Saturday, CM Mohan Yadav, who was among the 40 star campaigners of the BJP and campaigned in 72 parliamentary seats in 12 states (apart from Madhya Pradesh), will be visiting the rural areas of the state.

Sources aware of the developments said the Chief Minister's Office has instructed the district administrations to get ready for a review meeting soon. They have also been asked to construct a helipad in every tehsil so that the CM can reach there easily.

During his visits, CM Mohan will directly interact with the people. He will inquire about the welfare schemes being run by the state and the Centre and about any lapses by the officials. In that case he may take action on the spot.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan used to do the same and he had suspended several officials on the spot.

CM Mohan Yadav indicated the same during a meeting with Chief Secretary Veera Rana and Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena.

An official source told IANS that the CM was upset with the deteriorating law and order situation and had asked the DGP to take strict action against senior police officers for their lax approach.

