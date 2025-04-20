Four more cheetahs to be released soon in Gandhi Sagar sanctuary: MP CM

Bhopal, April 20 (IANS) The Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, on Sunday, officially became the new habitat for two cheetahs, Pavak and Prabhas.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released the cheetahs into a specially designed enclosure within the sanctuary.

The moment their cages were opened, the two cheetahs swiftly entered their new surroundings.

Pavak and Prabhas, six-year-old male siblings, were initially brought from South Africa on February 18, 2023, before being housed at the Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

Addressing the significance of this milestone, CM Yadav highlighted plans to introduce four additional cheetahs from Botswana, further strengthening conservation efforts in the region.

He emphasised that this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of establishing India as a "Cheetah State" and reflects the state government's dedication to wildlife preservation.

CM Yadav also expressed optimism about the tourism potential of this project, with expectations of attracting wildlife enthusiasts globally.

Infrastructure improvements such as enhanced road and air connectivity, are being planned to enrich visitor experiences.

The sanctuary symbolises India's commitment to ecological balance, presenting opportunities for conservation, tourism, and regional growth.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh government and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had discussed about the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had re-introduced a batch of cheetahs in September 2022.

The species had become extinct in India near 1950s.

The cheetah reintroduction programme inter-regional translocation in places like Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is at the forefront of global conservation.

CM Yadav has recently said that more cheetahs will be introduced in Chambal region, a plan which is going in full swing.

Spanning 8,900 hectares, the sanctuary provides a well-prepared habitat, supported by an abundant prey base, including Cheetal, Chinkara, Nilgai, and Sambhar deer.

This initiative represents a critical step in restoring cheetah population, which had been extinct in Asia for decades.

The cheetahs were transported early Sunday morning in air-conditioned vehicles equipped with specially designed cages.

Covering a 360-km journey through Kota and Jhalawar, the team reached Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary after eight hours.

The sanctuary now stands ready to host up to eight to ten cheetahs in total, solidifying its role as a model for wildlife conservation and rehabilitation.

With the relocation of Pavak and Prabhas, Kuno National Park now houses 24 cheetahs -- 13 Indian and 11 foreign.

Among them, 17 roam freely in the open forest of Kuno National Park.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.