Four injured as structure collapses during Ramlila in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) At least four people, including a 11-year-old child, sustained injuries when a structure carrying lights in a park collapsed during a Ramlila event in north Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Monday, at 10:40 p.m. during rainfall, a structure holding lights at the Ramlila event organised by the Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee at 15 August Park, Red Fort, collapsed.

An 11-year-old child sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance stationed at the ground. "The child is in stable condition, out of danger, but remains under observation. Others suffered minor injuries and left the scene on their own," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

"A First Information Report has been lodged at the Kotwali police station, and an investigation is currently underway," the DCP added.

