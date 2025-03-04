Focus more on governance, fulfilling poll promises: AAP's Somnath Bharti criticises CM Gupta

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) In response to a statement made by Rekha Gupta on ex-CM Atishi, the AAP's former legislator Somnath Bharti on Tuesday expressed concern, urging the Delhi Chief Minister to focus more on governance and fulfilling the promises made during elections.

Gupta, in her statement, had expressed worry for AAP leader Atishi, suggesting that if Swati Maliwal could be harmed, Atishi might also be in danger.

Bharti criticised Gupta for making such remarks instead of addressing her own responsibilities.

Speaking to IANS, Bharti said, "I would like to respectfully say that CM Rekha Gupta should focus on her work. By making such statements, she is showing that she is not aware of her responsibilities. The promises made during the elections are what the people of Delhi are waiting for, and they expect their leaders to deliver on them."

He further emphasised that Gupta's comments seemed to deflect from important issues that require attention, stating, "The people of Delhi are waiting for the commitments made during the election campaigns to be fulfilled.

"Instead of focussing on governance, she is making statements like this, which shows a lack of awareness and responsibility. During the elections, hopes were raised, and now the public is waiting for those hopes to be realised."

Addressing the issue of Atishi's questioning of the government, Bharti added, "Atishi Ji will continue to ask questions, and she does so with great respect. You should answer her questions respectfully as well. It's important to get used to that and understand that as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), she will continue to scrutinise your party and government."

Bharti also urged CM Gupta to focus on her role as Chief Minister and to avoid disappointing the people of Delhi.

"You have the honour of serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Many others in your party did not get this opportunity. Please do not let the people of Delhi down and please fulfil your responsibilities," he said.

