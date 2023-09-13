First meeting of INDIA coordination committee underway at Pawar's residence

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The members o the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) coordination committee met for the first time at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence to discuss several issues.

INDIA bloc had announced a 14-member coordination committee during its third meeting in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on September 1.

Besides Pawar, the members of the coordination committee Congress’ KC Venugopal, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, DMK’s TR Baalu, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, JD-U’s Sanjay Jha, National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut and others attended the meeting at the residence of Pawar.

Speaking to media ahead of joining the meeting outside Pawar’s residence, Baalu said, “DMK MP TR Baalu said, "We will also discuss seat sharing. And yes, 100 per cent (strategy for the special Parliamentary session)."

The source said that several issues will be discussed during the first meeting of the coordination committee.

