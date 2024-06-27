On first day of Maha Assembly session, Oppn MVA protests outside House

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) On the first day of the last session of the current Assembly, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protested on the steps of the Maharashtra Legislature here on Thursday.

The MVA legislators comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) gathered outside the House carrying posters and banners and raised slogans targeting the ruling MahaYuti government of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party.

Leaders of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar and (Council) Ambadas Danve, and a majority of the MVA legislators vociferously demanded immediate relief to the farmers by way of a complete loan waiver, taking steps to tackle the drought-like situation with monsoon playing truant and provision of food, water and fodder to the tillers.

They shouted slogans like “40 per cent government, Hai Hai”, “Ministers sukhi, Farmers dukhi” and others slamming the MahaYuti, and said that they will not rest till farmers’ loans are fully written off.

Buoyed by its sterling performance in the recent Lok Sabha 2024 elections when the MVA partners jointly bagged 31 of the 48 LS seats, the aggressive allies planned to corner the government on various major issues.

These include the deteriorating law and order situation in the wake of the Pune Porsche car crash and the drugs rave party, the CET exam scam, the NEET-UG paper leakage tentacles spread to Maharashtra and other scams.

This will be the last session of the current 14th Assembly whose term is due to expire in October when the next state elections are likely to be held, giving anxious moments to both the ruling and opposition sides, as they prepare for the upcoming polls.

