First arrest made in local Trinamool leader Sheikh's murder in Malda

Kolkata, Jan 15 (IANS) The West Bengal Police on Wednesday made the first arrest in connection with the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Hasan Sheikh at Kaliachak in Malda district on Tuesday morning.

The person arrested for the murder has been identified as Amir Hamza.

He has also named his associate Zakir Sheikh in face of interrogation by the cops, insiders from the Malda District Police said.

Zakir, who had been identified by the investigating officials as the mastermind behind the murder, is still absconding.

Insiders said that both Hamza and Zakir were present at the spot of the crime in the Nayabasti area at Kaliachak on Tuesday morning when the brutal murder took place.

Hamza is a resident of the Nayabasti area at Kaliachak where the reported shootout took place on Tuesday afternoon in which Hasan Sheikh was killed.

Two other Trinamool Congress leaders, namely the ruling party’s local area president Bakul Sheikh and his associate Esaruddin Sheikh, were also hit in the roadside firing in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Both are admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital and were said to be in an extremely critical condition.

The firing comes exactly 12 days after Trinamool Congress councillor from English Bazar Municipality also in Malda district, Dulal Sarkar a.k.a. Babla was killed in a similar shootout on the morning of January 2.

It is learnt that Hasan Sheikh, Bakul Sheikh and Esaruddin Sheikh had assembled at Nayabasti area at Kaliachak area on Tuesday morning.

Suddenly, as told by eyewitnesses to the police, a group of miscreants reached there and started firing indiscriminately at the victims.

After being hit by the bullets fired from close range, Hasan Sheikh, Bakul Sheikh and Esaruddin Sheikh fell to the ground.

The profusely bleeding men were immediately rushed to the hospital, where Hasan Sheikh was declared dead.

