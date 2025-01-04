Fireworks factory explosion: TN CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Sattur, Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

The explosion claimed six lives, all men, according to Sattur Station Fire Officer (SFO) J. Varadharaj.

The incident occurred while workers were reportedly weighing chemicals and other raw materials.

The Vachakkarapatti Police have registered a case against four individuals, including the factory owners, Balaji and Sasibalan.

Charges have been filed under five sections, including causing death by negligence and employing workers without proper safety measures.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined. However, preliminary investigations suggest that a power leakage or friction between explosives during the preparation of firecrackers may have triggered the explosion.

The Fire Department responded promptly upon receiving information, extinguished the blaze, and is currently engaged in rescue operations.

Police officials stated that investigations are underway, and the accident site is being closely examined.

Chief Minister Stalin recently visited Virudhunagar district, where he urged fireworks factory owners to take safety measures to prevent such accidents.

He had also interacted with workers and assured them that he had instructed factory owners to adopt all necessary precautions.

Despite the Chief Minister's inspection and assurances, such incidents in the district continue. Virudhunagar, especially Sivakasi, is known as the fireworks capital of Tamil Nadu, with the majority of the state's firecracker factories located there.

Over 300 factories in Virudhunagar district and neighbouring villages produce these types of crackers. The fireworks industry employs nearly four lakh workers across 1,150 factories in Virudhunagar, with Sivakasi alone accounting for 70 per cent of India's firecracker production.

In 2024, the Virudhunagar district witnessed 17 accidents in firecracker factories, resulting in 54 fatalities.

The fireworks industry in Tamil Nadu has an annual turnover of approximately Rs 6,000 crore.

However, association leaders noted a significant decline in firecracker production due to restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court.

The court reiterated its ban on barium nitrate, a crucial ingredient in firecracker manufacturing, and imposed additional restrictions on joined crackers.

Business owners in Sivakasi reported a 30 per cent reduction in production due to these limitations.

Joined crackers, it may be noted, are a series of individual firecrackers connected by a fuse, allowing them to ignite in succession when one is lit.

