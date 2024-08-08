Fill up potholes on Thane-Nashik, Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway: Eknath Shinde tells agencies

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed various agencies including the NHAI, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), state public works department and the traffic police department to immediately repair potholes on Thane-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad highways which are causing huge traffic jams and serious problems for commuters to commute.

Shinde has instructed the agencies to repair these highways and relieve citizens from the traffic snarls in Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Raigad districts.

At the review meeting, he also directed that cases should be filed against those obstructing the repair work.

While giving instructions to work on war-footing for urgent repair of Nashik-Bhiwandi road, he asked the agencies not to waste time on temporary road repair work.

He directed the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to issue a combined notification for the regulation of heavy traffic during peak hours between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and also parking lots along the highway for heavy vehicles.

The CM's intervention came in the wake of complaints from elected representatives and commuters of traffic jams on these highways, mainly due to potholes.

Shinde announced that he would personally visit the Thane-Nashik highway on Friday to take stock of the situation.

The Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure regarding potholes on the Thane-Nashik and Thane-Ahmedabad highways.

To provide immediate relief to the citizens from the problems caused by traffic jams, the systems should plug the potholes immediately,

He suggested that Precast panels should be used where time is required to fill pits, asking the NHAI management to take immediate action in this regard.

He also emphasised the need for coordination among various agencies.

Shinde also directed to increase the number of traffic wardens for traffic regulation while the process of plugging potholes is going on.

"Heavy vehicles should be controlled by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to regulate this heavy traffic so that it does not add to the traffic jams.

He has appointed Thane District Collector as a nodal officer for coordination with JNPA and other agencies.

The Chief Minister also directed that the potholes on the highway leading from JNPA to Panvel, Pune, Thane should be filled immediately.

He asked the City and Industrial Development Authority (CIDCO) to provide Navi Mumbai Police with 200 traffic wardens to regulate the traffic coming from Navi Mumbai, Panvel, JNPA area.

He also asked JNPA to provide cranes required to remove heavy vehicles parked on these roads due to technical issues.

Shinde directed the creation of a parking lot at Sonale, Padgha, Asangaon on Nashik highway for parking of heavy vehicles.

He gave instructions that necessary repairs should be done, including filling of potholes and drains on a priority basis, and the progress of this work should be reviewed daily.

